Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 679,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887,585. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

