Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

Banner stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.85. 164,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

