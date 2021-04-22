FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,906. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

