Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLO. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

