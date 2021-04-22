Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to post sales of $657.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $720.49 million and the lowest is $562.66 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

