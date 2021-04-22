ZB Token Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $204.09 million and approximately $11.76 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00069523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00092986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $357.14 or 0.00698134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.96 or 0.07739010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00048478 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

