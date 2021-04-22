United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.32.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $178.57 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $181.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.