Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.61.

Shares of EFX traded up $33.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,109. Equifax has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

