Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

NASDAQ WASH traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 2,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.36. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $880.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

