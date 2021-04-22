Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 34.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.70. 9,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,615. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.42.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

