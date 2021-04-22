Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.52. 45,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.