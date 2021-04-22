Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

AMCR traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 512,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,625. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

