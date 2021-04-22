TitanSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.78 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $109.59 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00070548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.66 or 0.00717536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00094178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.27 or 0.07915886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049390 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

