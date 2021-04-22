Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,901.84

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Xuez has a market cap of $75,901.84 and $52,752.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,015,108 coins and its circulating supply is 4,048,675 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

