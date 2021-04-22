Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

CAT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $232.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,773. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $126.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.