Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,980. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

