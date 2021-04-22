Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HAL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 690,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,585. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

