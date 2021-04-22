Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after acquiring an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

