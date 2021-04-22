Vesper Price Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Vesper has a total market cap of $114.77 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $43.58 or 0.00083490 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VSPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.