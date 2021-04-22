OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $7.42 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00014208 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $514.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00432834 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001983 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003163 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.