Lattice Token (LTX) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lattice Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00064574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00281914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01014463 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.67 or 0.00681372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,467.41 or 1.00514537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lattice Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lattice Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.