International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.50. 248,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.