Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 376,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.20 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

