Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $32.43 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,218 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 5.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $509.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,626. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

