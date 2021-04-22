NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 121,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 232,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,052,493. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

