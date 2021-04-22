Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $371.66. 88,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,754. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $344.71 and a 200 day moving average of $361.75. The firm has a market cap of $164.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

