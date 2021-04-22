Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 1,189,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.