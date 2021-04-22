Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 40,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,360. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

