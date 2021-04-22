Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

Shares of EA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.27. The company had a trading volume of 156,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,649. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 581,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,511 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 38.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,498 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

