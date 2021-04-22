First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

FCCO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Community has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

