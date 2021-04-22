Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 31,148 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 12.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $90,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,390,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $272.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

