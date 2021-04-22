Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0742 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $52.94 million and $1.45 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

