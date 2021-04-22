Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 292,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

