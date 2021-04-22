Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

DRE traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.24. 55,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,808. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Duke Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 455,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

