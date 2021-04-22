Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

VNO stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

