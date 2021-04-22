Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $5.81 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 74,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

