$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,455. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.