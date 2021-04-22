The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.