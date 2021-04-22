The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. The Descartes Systems Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,632. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.