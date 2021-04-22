Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.00 ($115.29).

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €87.42 ($102.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €89.26 and a 200-day moving average of €83.47. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.