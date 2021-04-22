Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$65.00 at National Bank Financial

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRU. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.89.

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.66 on Thursday, reaching C$57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,787. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Metro will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

