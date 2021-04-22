BHP Group’s (BBL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

BBL stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 274,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,104. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

