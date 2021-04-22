PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Buys C$16,050.00 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.21 per share, with a total value of C$16,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,500 shares in the company, valued at C$293,715.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

Shares of PHX stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.31. 11,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,320. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a P/E ratio of -22.36. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.55 and a 52-week high of C$3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.89%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

