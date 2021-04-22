Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 200,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,157. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.85 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

