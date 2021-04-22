Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.96. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. Greif has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

