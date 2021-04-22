Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

NYSE REXR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.