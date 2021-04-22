RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

NYSE:RLI traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.81. 6,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

