Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Shares of STC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,121. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.