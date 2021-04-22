Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CNS traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.23. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,104. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.31. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNS. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

