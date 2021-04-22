Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.07. 11,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Graco has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $77.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

