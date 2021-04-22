DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 2,687 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Newmont by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 380,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,237 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of NEM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.66. 227,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,068,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

